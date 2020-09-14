T20 World Cup: On this day in 2007, MS Dhoni and Co. secured iconic bowl-out win over Pakistan

On September 14 in 2007, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian cricket team secured a famous bowl-out victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan in a group stage match of the inaugral edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 at Kingsmead in Durban.

The world's cricket governing body took to its official Twitter handle and informed the cricket fans of India's maiden World T20 victory on this day by sharing the highlights from the match.

Take a look at the tweet:

→ 141/9

→ 141/7 India win the bowl-out #T20TakesOff | #OnThisDay in 2007, MS Dhoni and Co. secured a famous victory over Pakistan in a heart-racing @T20WorldCup affair in Durban Rewatch the highlights https://t.co/mz0RgogwD3 — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2020

Pakistan won the toss and asked the Men in Blue to bat first during the 10th match of the prestigious tournament.

India lost the then openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag cheaply for a duck and five runs, respectively.

Subsequently, Robin Uthappa then smashed a crucial knock of 50 runs off 39 deliveries before MS Dhoni added 31-ball 33 runs to help India post a score of 141 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Asif was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 18. Shahid Afridi claimed two wickets, while Yasir Arafat and Sohail Tanvir also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan lost their opening five wickets--Salman Butt (17), Imran Nazir (7), Kamran Akmal (15), Younis Khan (2) and the then skipper Shoaib Malik (20) cheaply.

Misbah-ul-Haq then pulled back a significant knock of 53 runs to help his side post 141/7 and end the match in a tie.

As a result, the clash went into a bowl out, in which India defeated Pakistan 3-0.

While Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa all managed to hit the stumps, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat all missed the target.

Irfan Pathan bagged two wickets for the Men in Blue, while Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and Ajit Agarkar all took a wicket each.

Interestingly, this was MS Dhoni's first tournament as the skipper and he eventually guided the side to the World T20 trophy in 2007.