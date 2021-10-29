T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

A superb batting display by Asif Ali in the 19th over, in which he hit four sixes, won Pakistan the match against Afghanistan by five wickets. While chasing a target of 148, Pakistan lost five wickets but then Asif changed the game in just one over.

Earlier, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi scored 35 each to take Afghanistan to 147 for six wickets. In response, Babar Azam scored yet another half century to take his team to win.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were reduced to 64-5 in 9.1 overs but Gulbadin Naib (35 not out) and skipper Mohammad Nabi (35 not out) shared 71 runs to take Afghanistan to a competitive 147 for 6.

Chasing the total, Babar Azam scored 51, while Asif Ali blasted four sixes in the 19th over as Pakistan romped home, scoring 148 for 5 in 19 overs.

Afghanistan spin trio of Rashid Khan (2/26), Nabi (1/36) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/14) were among wickets.

For Pakistan, Imad Wasim (2/25), Shaheed Afridi (1/22), Haris Rauf (1/37), Hasan Ali (1/38) and Shadab Khan (1/22) were the wicket-takers.

