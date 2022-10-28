T20 World Cup: R Ashwin says would have retired if that Nawaz ball had turned to hit pads

Ravichandran Ashwin, who showed great composure by leaving the ball to make it wide and later hit a four on the last ball when India needed one run from one ball, remarked during a video interview that he would have retired if he would have been failed to win the match for India. In a video interview with Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who hit a famous four against Pakistan in the 1998 Independence Cup to secure a victory for India, R Ashwin said that someone asked him what he would have done if that ball had turned to hit pads instead to becoming wide.

Ashwin said, "Somebody asked me this, if the ball turned and then hit you on the pads or something, what would you have done? I said, I would have rushed back to the dressing room, picked up Twitter and said, - Thank you for all the great times I have had in my cricketing career. It was a wonderful journey and closed things out".

While Virat Kohli was sensational during the match as he led India to victory, Ashwin scored the winning runs after Dinesh Karthi got out. With 16 needed off the last six balls, Pandya holed out to Babar off Mohammed Nawaz and with the rule of crossover non-existent, Dinesh Karthik faced his first delivery and took a single. With 14 needed off three balls, Nawaz's juicy full-toss was dispatched for a six over square leg and it was called a no-ball after deliberation by on-field umpires.

Nawaz, the hero of Pakistan's Super 4 victory in the Asia Cup, by then had lost his nerves. Kohli was bowled off the no-ball but Kohli and Karthik ran three runs and the equation became two from two. Karthik was stumped by an alert Mohammed Rizwan in the penultimate ball, further adding to the last-over chaos and mayhem.

Ravichandran Ashwin was on strike and Nawaz bowled a wide. The scores were tied and Ashwin scored the most important boundary of his career in the final ball of the game to finish it off in style.