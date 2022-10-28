T20 World Cup 2022: 'We'll control what we can', says Aaron Finch on tough semi-finals road for Australia after AUS vs ENG gets washed out

Aus vs Eng T20 World Cup 2022: Rain continues to be the invisible 13th player in the Super 12 group playing spoilsport for other teams as yet another match got washed out today. Defending champions Australia was to take on England but the rain did not allow it and the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Two matches were slated to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and both got washed out. The four teams including Afghanistan and Ireland will get one point each and this is going to make the road ahead tough for teams. A total of four teams in Group 1 now have three points each and the key difference is the net run rate. Australia continues to have the worst NRR in Super 12 Group 1.

Speaking after the match was abandoned, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that he has never seen the MCG outfield so drenched. "The outfield has taken a drenching....That's the wettest I've ever seen in this stadium. The run-ups were a real issue and around the inner circle, it was very wet," said Finch.

He added that the key concern of the teams is players' safety as running in such an outfield may prove to be a 'real issue'. He said that the turnout for the match was good and it was disappointing that the match was washed out.

"You got to try and win firstly. Then you try and push for the Net Run Rate. You can never underestimate Ireland and Afghanistan. They've got some world-class players. You can overplay the situation at times and that takes you focus off your job at hand. We'll control what we can," said Finch reacting to the team's standing in the points table and road ahead for semi-final qualification.

It may be recalled that Australia lost its first match to New Zealand by 89 runs and defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. The match against England was crucial for the team given their low NRR.