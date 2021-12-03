हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abu Dhabi T10 League

TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Eliminator: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST December 3

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Qualifier 1 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of  TAD vs BW, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League, Fantasy Cricket Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips - Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Eliminator match.

(Source: Twitter)

TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Eliminator 2021: Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns with Bangla Tigers in the Eliminator match of Abu Dhabi T10 League on December 3 (Friday) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm IST. 

Team Abu Dhabi was brilliant during the league stage of the tournament. They won as many as seven league matches while losing just three games. Abu Dhabi were all set to finish in the top two but a low net run rate than Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls pushed the team to third place.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers will take place at 7 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: December 3rd at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

TAD vs BT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Phil Salt

Batters: Muhammad Farooq, Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Naveen ul Haq, James Faulkner, Danny Briggs

TAD vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Danny Briggs, Muhammad Farooq, Sheldon Cottrell, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Smeed, Isuru Udana, Tom Hartley, Hassan Khalid, Luke Fletcher, Benny Howell, James Faulkner

TAD vs BT Squads

Bangla Tigers Squad: Johnson Charles(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Isuru Udana, Tom Hartley, Hassan Khalid, Luke Fletcher, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Amir, Adam Lyth, Luke Wood, Qais Ahmad, Karim Janat, Sabir Rao, Vishnu Sukumaran

Team Abu Dhabi Squad: Philip Salt(w), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone(c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Danny Briggs, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Farooq, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farazuddin, Noor Ahmad, Ahmed Daniyal, Chris Benjamin

