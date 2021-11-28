TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST November 28

Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns with Chennai Braves in the 22nd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on Sunday (November 28). Team Abu Dhabi won their first 5 matches on the trot, however, they lost their momentum suffered defeat in their next couple of matches.

On the other hand, Chennai Braves are going through a horrible phase, having lost all of their 7 matches. They currently sit at the bottom of the standings with no points. They are already out of the tournament and will be playing for the pride.

Match Details:

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Match 22

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date & Time: November 28th at 5:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM local time

Live Streaming: Fancode, Voot, Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

TAD vs CB Dream11 Team:

Keepers – Bhanuka Rajapaksa (VC)

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Angelo Parera, Mark Deyal, Colin Ingram

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone (C), Ravi Bopara, Jamie Overton

Bowlers – Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Roman Walker

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Daniel Bell-Drumond, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin (wk), Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farooq.

Chennai Braves: Angelo Perera (c), Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Mohammad Shazad (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Samiullah Shinwari, Khalid Shah, Nuwan Pradeep, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Kevin Koththigoda.

Squads:

Team Abu Dhabi Squad: Paul Stirling, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Liam Livingstone(c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin(w), Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farooq, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Philip Salt, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farazuddin, Noor Ahmad

The Chennai Braves Squad: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Tion Webster, Curtis Campher, Laxman Manjrekar