हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
abu dhabi t10 league 2021

TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST December 2

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of  TAD vs DB, Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League, Fantasy Cricket Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips - Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls match.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST December 2
(Source: Twitter)

TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls 2021: Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) take on Delhi Bulls (DB) in the 30th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021/22 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 2nd, at 9:30 PM (IST). 

Both the teams have qualified for the playoffs this season. Team Abu Dhabi is in the second position with seven wins and 14 points from nine matches.

This match has no specific significance but both these teams will look to go into the key games with momentum on their side. Therefore, expect a thrilling contest between two top teams in the tournament. This is also the final league match of this season. 

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls will take place at 9 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: December 2nd at 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

TAD vs DB My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Luke Wright, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone (c), Romario Shepherd, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Dominic Drakes. 

BT vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs, Muhammad Farooq, Sheldon Cottrell. 

Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed. 

TAD vs DB Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone (C), Christopher Henry Gayle, Phil Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farazuddin, Rohan Mustafa, Marchant de Lange, Christopher Benjamin (WK), Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Daniel Bell Drummond, Noor Ahmad, Ahmed Daniyal, Farooq Momand. 

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Roy, Gulbadin Naib, Akeal Hosein, Sohaib Maqsood, Nyeem Young, Jaskaran Malhotra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hafeez ur Rehman. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
abu dhabi t10 league 2021Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi BullsTAD vs DBT10 Dream11Dream11 PredictionT10Dream11 Prediction
Next
Story

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live in India

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Farmers’ Protest: NHAI suffers Rs 2,731 crore loss, over Rs 35 crore for Railways