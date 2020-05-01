Taipei T10 League 2020: Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Dragons, best Dream11 team prediction

fter slumping to defeat at the hands of the TCA Indians, Hsinchu Titans will look to rebound strongly and clinch a win when they take on Taiwan Dragons in their third and final group clash of the Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipiei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Saturday.

Hsinchu Titans kicked off their campaign at the tournament with a five-wicket win over Taiwan Daredevils before they slumped to a narrow three-run defeat at the hands of the TCA Indians.

Taiwan Dragons, on the other hand, suffered a 14-run defeat against TCA Indians in the only match they have played so far in the tournament.The team will now be keen to bounce back and come up with a better performance heading into the upcoming clash.

Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Dragons, Dream11 Team prediction:

Wicket-keeper: V.Goudar

Batsmen: Vijay Kumar, Manikandan, A.Senadeera

All-rounders: M.Samarasinghe, A.Hopkins, Raguram and E.Sarkar

Bowlers: J.Francis, P.Kumar, J.Rishi

Probable Playing XIs:

Hsinchu Titans

Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Manikandan, Raguram (C), Rachit Agarwal, Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Nitesh Gupta, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis

Taiwan Dragons

Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed (WK), Rishi Josula (C), Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 09:00 am.