Taipei T10 League 2020, Qualifier 1: Taiwan Dragons vs Hsinchu Titans, best Dream11 team prediction

Taiwan Dragons are all set to square off with Hsinchu Titans in Pool 2 Qualifier-1 of Taiwan-first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League 2020 at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Sunday.

The two sides previously met each other in Group A clash when Dragons restricted Hsinchu to a score of 92 runs in their chase of 113 runs to clinch a 20-run win.

Heading into the clash, Dragons will look to rebound strongly and take revenge of their last defeat, while Hsinchu will be keen to replicate a similar kind of performace as they showcased in the last encounter between the two sides.

Dragons are heading into the clash after winning two out of their three group games. Their another win came against Taiwan Daredevils by seven wickets .

Hsinchu, on the other hand, will head into the qualifier clash after registering just one win in three group stage matches. Hsinchu won their clash against Daredevils by 5 wickets.

Both sides are slated to play in two qualifiers on Saturday. Formosans and TCA Indians have already made it to the semi-finals, while the qualifiers are the last opportunity for the remaining eight teams to make it to the last-four.

Taiwan Dragons vs Hsinchu Titans, Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Venkatesh Goudar

Batsmen: Vijay Kumar, Santosh Yadav, C Pundora

All-Rounders: Josula Rishi (C), Adam Hopkins, Manikandan (vc

Bowlers: Atif Khan, Thomas Rayen, Raguram

Probable XIs:

Taiwan Dragons XI: Asif Hameed (WK), Rishi Josula (C), Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart. Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins

Hsinchu Titans XI:Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Nitesh Gupta, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis, Manikandan, Raguram (C), Rachit Agarwal, Eknath Sarkar

The full squads are as follows:

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

Hsinchu Titans: Hsinchu Titans: Raguram (C), Eknath Sarkar, Venky Rebel, Joya Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Nitesh Gupta, Jami Hema Ganesh, Vijay Kumar, Venkatesh Goudar, Ashish Kumar Pandey, Thomas Rayen, Vijay Ganiseetty, MS Vinay, Thomas Rayen, Rachit Agarwal, Pramod Kumar, Manikandan.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 09:00 a.m.