Taipei T10 League 2020, Qualifier 2: ICCT Smashers vs PCCT United, best Dream11 team prediction

ICCT Smashers will take on PCCT United in the second qualifier of Taiwan-first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Saturday.

The two sides met each other last time on April 26 when PCCT United swept aside ICCT Smashers by five wickets, despite Dirvesh Jain's figures of three for 10.

Heading into the clash, ICCT Smashers will look to take revenge from PCCT United, while the opponents will look to replicate a similar performance as they showed in their previous clash between the two sides.

Notably, ICCT Smashers have lost all of their three group stage clashes which were against PCCT United, Formosans and Swingers.

PCCT United, on the other hand, have won two out of their three goup stage games. Besides clinching win against ICCT, PCCT also hammered Chiayi Swingers by 56 runs in Group B.

Both sides are slated to play in two qualifiers on Saturday. Formosans and Taiwan Dragons have already made it to the semi-finals, while the qualifiers are the last opportunity for the remaining eight teams to make it to the last-four.

ICCT Smashers vs PCCT United, Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Asif Tanoli

Batsmen – Rajesh Mehta, Muhammad Mujahid, Dirvesh Jain

All-rounders – Devang Shah (c), Ninad Malwade, Sandeep Patel, Muhammad Amjad Zafar

Bowlers – Meer Shuib Farooque, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Danish Mehmood

Probable XIs:

PCCT United: Asif Tanoli (wk), Danish Mehmood, Meer Shuib Farooque, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Usman

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani (WK), Sanjay Zaveri, Arya Shah, Mohit Gour, Sandeep Patel, Shrey Doshi, Devang Shah, Rajesh Mehta, Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah, Nirav Shah

The full squad are as follows:

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 11:00 a.m.