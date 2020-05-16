हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taipei T10 League

Taipei T10 League 2020, semi-final 1: PCCT United vs TCA Indians, best Dream11 team prediction

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 01:00 p.m.  

Official logo of Taipei T10 League

TCA Indians and PCCT United will look to book their place in the final of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League when the two sides lock horns in the first semi-final clash of the tournament at the Yingfeng Ground on Saturday.

PCCT United won two out of their three group stage games against ICCT Smashers and Chiayi Swingers.

In qualifiers, PCCT United thrashed ICCT Smashers by 44 runs before defeating Chiayi Swingers by 43 runs to book their place in the last-four.

TCA Indians, on the other hand, topped Group A after defeating Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Dragons by three and 14 runs, respectively.TCA Indians, however, slumped to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Taiwan Daredevils in the third and final clash.

TCA Indians then cemented their spot in the last-four after sweeping aside FCC Formosans narrowly by four runs in the semi-final qualifier earlier today.

PCCT United vs TCA Indians, Dream 11 prediction:

Wicket-keeper: G.Hiranandani 

Batsmen: Muhammad Mujahid, Kumar Bedaka, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai

All-rounders: Muhammad Amjad Zafar,Murugan Subramani (captain),Usman Javed

Bowlers: Vivek Hegde, Neeraj Singh Patel, Meer Shuib, Muhammad Mushtaq

Probable XIs:

PCCT United – Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.

TCA Indians – Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani, Vivek Mahato, Ajay Gupta, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Krishnendu Chatterje.

The full squads are as follows:

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

