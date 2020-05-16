Taipei T10 League 2020, Semi-final: Taiwan Dragons vs FCC Formosans, best Dream11 team prediction

Taiwan Dragons and FCC Formosans will look to book their place in the final of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League when the two sides lock horns in the second semi-final clash of the tournament at the Yingfeng Ground on Sunday.

Taiwan Dragons ended group stage at the second spot after winning two out of their three league games. They clinched victories against Taiwan Daredevils and Hsinchu Titans by seven wickets and 20 runs, respectively.

In qualifiers, Taiwan Dragons once again defeated Daredevils and Hsinchu Titans by 10 runs and 5 wickets, respectively to cement their spot in the semi-final of the tournament.

FCC Formosans, on the other hand, topped Group B after comfortably sealing victories in all of their three league stage matches against Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United and ICCT Smashers to reach semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, FCC Formosans slumped to a narrow four-run defeat at the hands of TCA Indians in a qualifier clash.

Taiwan Dragons vs FCC Formosans, Dream 11 prediction:

Wicket-keeper: Ashishkumar Singh

Batsmen: Athula Senadeera, Rahul Aditya, Chetan Pundora



All-rounders: Adam Hopkins,Rishi Josula (C),Marlan Samarasinghe, Chetan Pundora

Bowlers: Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar, Omesh Bhat

Probable XIs:

Taiwan Dragons XI: Asif Hameed (WK), Rishi Josula (C), Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart. Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins

FCC Formosans: Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh, Nitish Gupta, Pranay Dheer Rachaka, Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar.

The full squads are as follows:

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 09:00 a.m.