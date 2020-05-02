Taipei T10 League 2020: Taiwan Dragons beat Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils

After slumping to a defeat at the hands of TCA Indians in the opening match, Taiwan Dragons rebounded strongly to beat Hsinchu Titans by 20 runs in their second match of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipiei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Saturday.

Hsinchu Titans won the toss and opted to field first.

Taiwan Dragons posted a competitive total of 112 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.

Opener Rishi Josula was the top scorer for the side with 22-ball 43, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Adam Hopkins and Bivan Singh also made notable contributions of unbeaten 23 and 22, respectively.

For Titans, Raguram bagged two wickets in his two overs, while Manikandan and Thomas Rayen also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Hsinchu Titans were restricted to a score of 92 for 5 in their 10 overs. Joyal Francis (34) and Pramod Kumar Mandal (21) were the top scorers for the side.

Rishi Joshula claimed two wickets for Taiwan Dragons, while Atif Khan and Adam Hopkins chipped in with a wicket each.

In another clash of the day, Dragons defeated Taiwan Daredevils by 7 wickets.

Opting to bat first, Taiwan Daredevils could only manage to post 64 for five in their stipulated 10 overs. Jeff Black (14) and John Koekemoer (unbeaten at 11) were the top scorers for the side.



In reply, Athula Senadeera (28) and Bivan Singh (unbeaten at 24) helped Dragons chase down the score in just 6.5 overs.

With this, Taiwan Dragons end Group A at the top spot with two wins from three games while TCA Indians are standing at second spot with same number of wins but lower net run rate.