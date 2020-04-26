हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taipei T10 League

Taipei T10 League, 4th match: Taiwan Daredevils beat TCA Indians by 7 wickets

While TCA Indians will now lock horns with Taiwan Dragons later on Sunday, Taiwan Daredevils will also play against the same opponent in their next match on May 2.

Taipei T10 League, 4th match: Taiwan Daredevils beat TCA Indians by 7 wickets
Representational Image

After slumping to a defeat at the hands of Hsinchu Titans in the opening match, Taiwan Daredevils rebounded strongly to beat TCA Indians by seven wickets in their second clash of the Taiwan's first-of-its-kind Taipei T10 League on Sunday.

TCA Indians won the clash and opted to bat first.

TCA posted a score of 71 for eight in their stipulated 10 overs, with Manoj Kriplani being the highest scorer for them with 20 runs.

Openers Amit Kumar Bedake and Neeraj Singh Patel managed to contribute just 12 and 11 runs, respectively.

For Taiwan Daredevils, Hein Nothnagle bagged two wickets while Jeff Black, Thomas Nei, Charles Hayward also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Daredevils opener Jeff Black smashed a quick-fire knock of 46 runs off just 27 balls --including four boundaries and three sixes--to help his side chase down the score in just 8.4 overs.

While TCA Indians will now lock horns with Taiwan Dragons later on Sunday, Taiwan Daredevils will also play against the same opponent in their next match on May 2.

On Saturday, FCC Formosans kicked off their campaign at the tournament by beating Chiayi Swingers in their opening match.

Swingers were restricted to a score of 66 for six after winning the toss and opting to bat first.In reply, FCC Formosans chased down the score in just 8.4 overs to win the clash.

Anthony Liu (15), Rahul Aditya (15) and Aryandeep Mrinal (16) were notable scorers for Formosans.

Earlier, Hsinchu Titans defeated Daredevils by 6 wickets before slumping to a narrow three-run loss at the hands of TCA Indians in their opening two matches.

 

Tags:
Taipei T10 LeagueTCA IndiansTaiwan DaredevilsCricket
Next
Story

Taipei T10 League 2020: TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons, best Dream11 team prediction
Corona Meter
  • 26496Confirmed
  • 5804Discharged
  • 824Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M36S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day