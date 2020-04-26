Taipei T10 League, 4th match: Taiwan Daredevils beat TCA Indians by 7 wickets

After slumping to a defeat at the hands of Hsinchu Titans in the opening match, Taiwan Daredevils rebounded strongly to beat TCA Indians by seven wickets in their second clash of the Taiwan's first-of-its-kind Taipei T10 League on Sunday.

TCA Indians won the clash and opted to bat first.

TCA posted a score of 71 for eight in their stipulated 10 overs, with Manoj Kriplani being the highest scorer for them with 20 runs.

Openers Amit Kumar Bedake and Neeraj Singh Patel managed to contribute just 12 and 11 runs, respectively.

For Taiwan Daredevils, Hein Nothnagle bagged two wickets while Jeff Black, Thomas Nei, Charles Hayward also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Daredevils opener Jeff Black smashed a quick-fire knock of 46 runs off just 27 balls --including four boundaries and three sixes--to help his side chase down the score in just 8.4 overs.

While TCA Indians will now lock horns with Taiwan Dragons later on Sunday, Taiwan Daredevils will also play against the same opponent in their next match on May 2.

On Saturday, FCC Formosans kicked off their campaign at the tournament by beating Chiayi Swingers in their opening match.

Swingers were restricted to a score of 66 for six after winning the toss and opting to bat first.In reply, FCC Formosans chased down the score in just 8.4 overs to win the clash.

Anthony Liu (15), Rahul Aditya (15) and Aryandeep Mrinal (16) were notable scorers for Formosans.

Earlier, Hsinchu Titans defeated Daredevils by 6 wickets before slumping to a narrow three-run loss at the hands of TCA Indians in their opening two matches.