Taipei T10 League

Taipei T10 League: TCA Indians beat Taiwan Dragons, PCCT United outclass ICCT Smashers

Taipei T10 League: TCA Indians beat Taiwan Dragons, PCCT United outclass ICCT Smashers
Official logo of Taipei T10 League

After slumping to defeat at the hands of Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians rebounded strongly to beat Taiwan Dragons by 14 runs in the sixth match of the Taipei T10 League on Sunday.

Dragons won the toss and opted to bowl first, thus handing the batting to TCA Indians.

Opener Amit Kumar Bedaka smashed a 25-ball 27 runs, his opening partner Neeraj Singh Patel scored 16 runs and Manoj Kriplani contributed with 14-ball 15 as TCA Indians posted a score of 74 in their stipulated 10 overs.

In reply, Neeraj bagged two wickets for TCA while Manoj, Kishore Krishnagiri, Vivek Hegde and Bedaka all chipped in with a wicket each as Taiwan Dragons were restricted to a score of 60.

Lower-order batsman Rishi Josula was the highest scorer for Dragons with 13 runs while all the other batsmen of the team fell for a single figure.

In another clash, PCCT United defeated ICCT Smashers by five wickets.

Opting to bat first, ICCT Smashers registered a score of 70 runs in 10 overs, thanks to Rajesh Mehta's 23-ball 23 and Devang Shah's 23-ball 24 runs.

In reply, Shahzad Khan Muhamma remained unbeaten at 21 while Usman Javed (14 off 9 balls) and Shiv Ravat (unbeaten 10 off 9 balls) also made significant contribution to help PCCT United chased down the score in 9.4 overs.

The action will now resume next week on May 2 when Taiwan Dragons will take on Hsinchu Titans before locking horns with Taiwan Daredevils and PCCT will face FCC Formosans.

 

 

 

 

 

Taipei T10 LeagueTCA IndiansTaiwan DragonsPCCT UnitedICCT SmashersCricket
