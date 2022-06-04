Team India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar got married to his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand ceremony at a hotel in Agra on June 1. His wedding was a two-day event that comprised of haldi, sangeet, and mehandi ceremonies as well. The event took place at Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra and was attended by his cousin and Team India cricketer Rahul Chahar among other friends and family members.

Interestingly, Malti Chahar, Deepak's actress sister, who came to the limelight during an IPL game as a mystery girl, gave cheeky advice to the CSK pacer, who missed the IPL 2022 and is currently out of action due to a back injury.

With ICC T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to be played later this year in Australia, Malti advised Deepak to take care of his back during his honeymoon.

“Ab ladki hui humari….Wish you guys a very happy married life @deepak_chahar9 please take care of your back during your honeymoon..we have World Cup ahead,” she posted on Instagram.

Notably, Malti, who is a model, will soon be making her acting debut in a Bollywood film. The film is named `Ishq Pashmina`. This will be a love story that also stars Bhavin Bhanushali, who is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows like `De De Pyaar De`, `Vellapanti` and `A.I. SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend`.

Interestingly, Deepak proposed to Jaya in UAE during IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, after the wedding, Deepak and Jaya flew to Delhi, where they threw a reception party on June 3 (Friday) at Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Notably, former and current CSK stars like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla attended the grand event.

CSK Reunion in Deepak Chahar's wedding Suresh Raina , Piyush Chawla , Robin Uthapa pic.twitter.com/Q8pQsjiosb — Melon Rusk (@CricCrazyRaj) June 3, 2022

It was speculated that CSK skipper MS Dhoni and former India captain Virat Kohli will also attend the reception party. However, it is not yet known if both the cricket superstars made it to the function or not.