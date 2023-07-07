Tamim Iqbal Reverses Retirement Decision Following Bangladesh Prime Minister's Intervention

Tamim Iqbal has rescinded his retirement just one day after emotionally announcing it in Chattogram, following an intervention by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The meeting between Tamim, accompanied by his wife, and Hasina took place on Friday afternoon at her residence in Dhaka. Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan were also present during the meeting.

Yesterday: Tamim Iqbal retired from International cricket.



Today: Tamim Iqbal withdraws the International retirement. pic.twitter.com/lmQ8N4MiFM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2023

cre Trending Stories

While the turnaround occurred on Friday afternoon, ESPNcricinfo had received information about the meeting as early as Thursday evening. It is understood that Mashrafe, who is also a member of parliament, initiated the process by speaking to the prime minister to seek her intervention in the situation. Up until that point, Tamim had refused to discuss his retirement with Hassan.

Tamim announced his retirement on Thursday afternoon, and during a live TV broadcast, he became visibly emotional, breaking down several times while delivering a 13-minute monologue explaining his decision. The announcement garnered significant attention on both airwaves and social media throughout the day.

A different Tamim addressed the media on Friday evening outside the Prime Minister's residence, revealing that he had been granted a six-week break to recover from his injuries.

"The honorable Prime Minister invited me to her residence this afternoon," Tamim stated. "We had an extensive discussion, after which she advised me to return to cricket. Therefore, I am withdrawing my retirement. I can refuse anyone, but it is impossible to say no to the most important person in the country. Mashrafe bhai contacted me while Papon bhai [Hassan] was present. They played a significant role in this reversal. Additionally, the Prime Minister has granted me a break of one and a half months. I will utilize this time for my treatment and then resume playing cricket."

BCB chief Hassan expressed his relief, stating that he knew a solution was on the horizon and was grateful to have had the opportunity to sit down with Tamim and persuade him to reconsider. "After witnessing his press conference [on Thursday], I could sense the emotional nature of his decision," Hassan remarked. "I believed that if we could have a face-to-face discussion, we could find a resolution.

"We had a discussion with him through the Prime Minister, and he just confirmed that he is retracting his retirement letter. He is not retired. He will take a break of six weeks to undergo rehabilitation and prepare himself physically and mentally. He will return to cricket in the near future." When asked if he felt relieved, Hassan replied, "Of course, we are relieved. How can we play without our captain?"

Tamim, who announced his retirement one day after leading Bangladesh in the first ODI against Afghanistan, will not participate in the remaining matches of the series. Litton Das has been appointed as the captain for the upcoming matches on July 8 and 11.