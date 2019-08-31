Taskin Ahmed recalled in Bangladesh squad for lone Afghanistan Test

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who made his last appearance for the national side in the longest format of the game, have been recalled in the 15-member Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan next month.

The 24-year-old was earlier also named in his side's squads for ODI and Test series against New Zealand. However, a left ankle injury had ruled Taskin out of the New Zealand tour.

Meanwhile, experienced opener Tamim Iqbal and left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman have not got a nod in the national squad for the first-ever Test match against Afghanistan.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was rested for the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month, will lead the 15-man side for the lone match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

The Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is slated to take place from September 5 at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

The full Bangladesh squad is as follows:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain