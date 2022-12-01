Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 24 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TAB vs BT T10 match online and on TV?

Team Abu Dhabi will take on Bangla Tigers in the second match of the day (December 1) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With 3 wins in 5 matches, TAB sit in the top 3 in the points table. They started off the tournament with a loss against Deccan Gladiators and then tied a game with Delhi Bulls. But since then the Chris Lynn-led side has been on a good run, winning three back-to-back matches. Lynn himself has been in good form and this is a team which has the most explosive opening pair in him and Alex Hales. The other stars in this team are Fabian Allen, Andrew Tye and Adil Rashid, all of whom are big names in the shortest format of cricket. TAB, the home team, will bank on him to come good against Bangla Tigers who have been struggling in the tournament.

BT have just 2 wins from 6 games so far. Pakistan's T20I mainstay Iftikhar Ahmed has been on a rampage, smashing 54 off just 21 balls in the last match against Deccan Gladiators which they lost by 10 wickets. Iftikhar had smashed 83 off just 30 balls in the earlier match they played. He will be their key player in this match also, who could stop the winning streak of the Team Abu Dhabi.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT):

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) will begin at 7:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.