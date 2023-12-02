Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiator Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s TAD vs DG T10 League 2023 Match In Abu Dhabi, 500PM IST, December 2
Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators T10 League 2023 T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TDA vs DG, Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 will feature a clash between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on December 2, 2023. The venue's balanced pitch has earned acclaim for favoring both batsmen and bowlers, with spinners benefiting as the game progresses. Historical trends show that winning the toss often leads teams to choose fielding first. The Dream11 prediction suggests Nicholas Pooran as captain and Andre Russell as vice-captain, or alternatively, Tom Banton as captain and Dwaine Pretorious as vice-captain. Backup choices include Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Trent Boult, and Tymal Mills. Squads for both teams are listed, featuring notable players like Pooran, Russell, Hales, and Pretorius. The match promises an exciting showdown with a well-rounded mix of batting and bowling talent.
A quality bowling display from Farooqi. It's a T10 format so you hardly see dot balls. #T10League pic.twitter.com/XO7SgQEzaW — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) December 2, 2023
Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators, Dream11 Team Today
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton
Batters: Alex Hales, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Andre Fletcher, Leus du Plooy
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Dwaine Pretorious, Fabian Allen
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Luke Wood
Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Captain and Vice-Captain:
Choice 1: Nicholas Pooran (c), Andre Russell (vc)
Choice 2: Tom Banton (c), Dwaine Pretorious (vc)
Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Probable Playing XIs
DG Probable Playing 11
Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, Chris Lynn, Rassie van der Dussen, Benny Howell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Azam Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Reece Topley
TAD Probable Playing 11
Alex Hales, Tom Banton(WK), Kyle Mayers, Asif-Khan, Leus du Plooy, Alishan Sharafu, Dwaine Pretorius(C), Tymal Mills, Noor Ahmad, Rumman Raees, Colin Ingram
Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Squads
Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Rahul Bhatia, Aqib Ilyas, Hazrat Bilal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sabir Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Saad Masood, Kashyap Prajapati, Luke Wood
Team Abu Dhabi: Dwaine Pretorius (captain), Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Leus du Plooy, Keemo Paul, Gerhard Erasmus, Colin Ingram, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan D’Souza, Allah Mohammad, Noor Ahmad, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Mohammad, Marco Jansen, Qasim Akram, Loverpeet Singh, Haseebullah Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Akhtar Shah, Mousom Dhakal, Sultan Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh.
