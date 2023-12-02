trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694323
NewsCricket
T10 LEAGUE 2023

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiator Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s TAD vs DG T10 League 2023 Match In Abu Dhabi, 500PM IST, December 2

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators T10 League  2023 T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TDA vs DG, Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiator Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s TAD vs DG T10 League 2023 Match In Abu Dhabi, 500PM IST, December 2

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 will feature a clash between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on December 2, 2023. The venue's balanced pitch has earned acclaim for favoring both batsmen and bowlers, with spinners benefiting as the game progresses. Historical trends show that winning the toss often leads teams to choose fielding first. The Dream11 prediction suggests Nicholas Pooran as captain and Andre Russell as vice-captain, or alternatively, Tom Banton as captain and Dwaine Pretorious as vice-captain. Backup choices include Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Trent Boult, and Tymal Mills. Squads for both teams are listed, featuring notable players like Pooran, Russell, Hales, and Pretorius. The match promises an exciting showdown with a well-rounded mix of batting and bowling talent.

Also Read: From Mitchell Starc To Travis Head: Top 10 Foreign Cricketers Who Registered For IPL 2024 Auction - In Pics

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators, Dream11 Team Today

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton
Batters: Alex Hales, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Andre Fletcher, Leus du Plooy
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Dwaine Pretorious, Fabian Allen
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Luke Wood

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Nicholas Pooran (c), Andre Russell (vc)
Choice 2: Tom Banton (c), Dwaine Pretorious (vc)

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Probable Playing XIs

DG Probable Playing 11

Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, Chris Lynn, Rassie van der Dussen, Benny Howell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Azam Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Reece Topley

TAD Probable Playing 11

Alex Hales, Tom Banton(WK), Kyle Mayers, Asif-Khan, Leus du Plooy, Alishan Sharafu, Dwaine Pretorius(C), Tymal Mills, Noor Ahmad, Rumman Raees, Colin Ingram

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators  Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Rahul Bhatia, Aqib Ilyas, Hazrat Bilal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sabir Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Saad Masood, Kashyap Prajapati, Luke Wood

Team Abu Dhabi: Dwaine Pretorius (captain), Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Leus du Plooy, Keemo Paul, Gerhard Erasmus, Colin Ingram, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan D’Souza, Allah Mohammad, Noor Ahmad, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Mohammad, Marco Jansen, Qasim Akram, Loverpeet Singh, Haseebullah Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Akhtar Shah, Mousom Dhakal, Sultan Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers