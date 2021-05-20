Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic turn ‘daddy and mommy cool’, see viral pics

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are quite active on social media these days and they keep their fans entertained with their hot, cool, and funny posts.

On Wednesday (May 19), Natasa took to Instagram to post a couple of photographs along with Hardik and in the pics, the all-rounder can be seen wearing dapper ‘COOL’ alphabet sunglasses and a white wig.

Stankovic shared the pictures captioned, "Daddy and mommy cool @hardikpandya93."

Earlier this week, Pandya and Natasa enjoyed a life-savoring moment as the couple engaged in a fun session with son Agastya.

Stankovic shared a video of the moment on Instagram story, in which the couple was seen teaching their son how to walk.

India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Calls Hardik ‘Outstanding Talent’

India bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday heaped praise on all-rounder Hardik and agreed that finding someone as good as him would be a very tough job for the team management. Hardik, who was not picked in the India squad for the World Test Championship final and five-match Test series versus England, last represented Team India in the red-ball format in 2018, during the tour of England. He has been battling a back injury since 2019 and recently, during the IPL, also picked up a shoulder niggle.

Arun agreed that finding someone as good as Pandya would be a very tough job. During an interaction with PTI, the 58-year-old said: "I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that. Hardik is an outstanding talent, but unfortunately, he had to undergo a back operation, and then it’s not very easy to come back after that. He bowled against England, I thought he did a really good job. But, to sustain that we need to manage him well and build on his strength."