In the ever-evolving landscape of international cricket, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, faced a challenging 2023 marked by consecutive losses in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup finals against Australia. As the debate over India's inability to secure an ICC trophy in the last decade intensifies, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad provided a thought-provoking response to a fan's query about whether India has become the "new chokers" in world cricket.

Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India's greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any_ https://t.co/ZY3HY3ODE7 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

India's Recent Struggles

Despite India's commendable performances, including back-to-back Test series victories in Australia, the elusive ICC trophy has eluded them since the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The recent setbacks, especially the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss in Ahmedabad, have ignited discussions about India's tag as a perennial underachiever in global cricket.

"Sir Do You also Think That Team India Has become New CHOKERS of World Cricket ?? as we have Just Lost 10th Consecutive ICC Knockout in last 10 Years. Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India's greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any major tournament in 11 years," the fan asked Prasad.



Venkatesh Prasad's Perspective

Venkatesh Prasad, known for his candid opinions, engaged with a fan on social media, acknowledging India's Test successes but expressing concern over the team's failure to secure a major tournament win in 11 years. Prasad firmly rejected the "chokers" label, emphasizing the significance of India's Test series victories against Australia, particularly the remarkable 2020-21 triumph after the infamous 36 all-out debacle.

The Drought Continues

As India prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024, the focus remains on breaking the knockout jinx that has plagued the team in recent ICC events. Prasad's acknowledgement of the anomaly in India's trophy cabinet adds weight to the ongoing discussions surrounding the team's persistent quest for ICC glory.

Revisiting India's Last Triumph

The narrative takes us back to 2013, the year when India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy, showcasing their prowess under the leadership of MS Dhoni. However, since then, despite reaching multiple finals and semifinals, India's cricketing journey has been devoid of a major ICC triumph, fueling speculation and concern among fans and experts alike.