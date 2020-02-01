Team India fined for maintaining slow over-rate in fourth New Zealand T20I

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match series at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction and therefore, there was no need for any formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges.