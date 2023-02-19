topStoriesenglish2575074
Breaking: Team India for Last two Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Announced; KL Rahul Retains his Place, Jaydev Unadkat Makes Comeback

KL Rahul, who is going through a lean patch in his Test career has retained his place in Team India.

Feb 19, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the third and fourth Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India and Australia. Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the squad ahead of second Test has been added back after his incredible performance in Ranji Trophy final for Saurashtra while KL Rahul, who is going through a lean patch in his Test career has retained his place in Team India.

India’s Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

