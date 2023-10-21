Team India Head-To-Head Stats Against New Zealand And Record At Dharamshala; Check Key Stats Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Game

The ICC World Cup 2023 has been a roller-coaster ride, but amidst the twists and turns, two teams have remained undefeated - India and New Zealand. On Sunday, October 22, these cricketing giants collide in a league-stage match at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium.



India's Dominance

Rohit Sharma's Indian team has been in scintillating form, dispatching Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh with ease. Their campaign has been a testament to their prowess.

New Zealand's Strong Campaign

On the other side, the Black Caps have displayed their might by defeating England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Their clinical performances make them slight favourites in the upcoming encounter.



Pitch and Conditions

The scenic HPCA Stadium presents conditions that favour pace bowlers with swing and late seam movement. This suits New Zealand's new-ball attack, which is expected to challenge India's formidable top order and apply pressure on the rest of the lineup.

Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have a storied ODI rivalry, having faced each other 116 times. India holds a slender edge with 58 victories, while New Zealand has triumphed in 50 matches.

Head-to-Head Record in ODI World Cups

In ICC World Cups, the history tilts in New Zealand's favour. India hasn't defeated the Kiwis in a World Cup match since the 2003 edition. The overall record stands at 3 wins for India and 5 for New Zealand in World Cup encounters.

Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India

In Indian conditions, the scales tip decisively in favour of India. They have won 29 out of the 38 ODIs played against New Zealand in India.

As the cricketing giants take the field at Dharamshala, fans can expect a thrilling encounter, where records, history, and form will collide in a gripping battle.

HPCA Stadium, nestled in the picturesque Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, is not just a cricket stadium but a testimony to India's cricketing prowess. Established in 2003, this stadium has evolved from hosting domestic matches to international encounters, becoming a historic venue for cricket enthusiasts.

A Storied Past

The stadium hosted its first One-Day International (ODI) on January 27, 2013, marking the beginning of its international cricket journey. The inaugural Test match took place from March 25-29, 2017. In 2015, HPCA was chosen as one of the six new test match venues in India, solidifying its significance in international cricket.

Cricket World Cup at Dharamshala

HPCA Stadium had the privilege of hosting matches during the ICC World Cup in 2016 and has been selected as the venue for five matches in the upcoming ICC World Cup in 2023.

Indian Centuries

This scenic venue witnessed remarkable centuries from Indian cricketers:



ODI Centuries:

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 127 against West Indies on October 17, 2014, leading India to victory.

T20I Centuries:

Rohit Sharma's explosive 106 against South Africa on October 2, 2015, although India faced defeat.

Matches Played in HPCA Stadium

The HPCA Stadium has hosted several international matches, including T20Is, ODIs, and Tests.

ODIs: India played four matches, with a mixed bag of results. Notably, India triumphed against West Indies but lost to England in the first ODI held here in 2013.

T20 Internationals: Three T20Is took place at this picturesque venue. India experienced both victories and defeats against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Recent Player Feats

Some remarkable individual performances at HPCA Stadium include K.L. Rahul's spectacular 111 runs, averaging 111 in two innings, and Umesh Yadav's impressive record as a top wicket-taker in Tests. Yadav, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, contributed to India's victory against Australia with their impeccable bowling.

The HPCA Stadium Legacy

The HPCA Stadium, with its backdrop of the Himalayan mountains, has etched its name in the history of international cricket. While known for its picturesque setting, it has also witnessed extraordinary feats by the Indian cricket team. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await more thrilling matches at this historic venue.