'Team India Is New South Africa Of World Cricket', Unhappy Fans Slam BCCI As India Lose 8th ICC Knockout Game Since 2013

On Sunday, Australia achieved a resounding victory over India, defeating them by a margin of 209 runs and securing their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title at London's Kennington Oval. The Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, had set an imposing target of 444 runs for India to chase on the previous day. As the final day commenced, India had 280 runs to score with seven wickets in hand. However, their hopes were quickly dashed when Virat Kohli, after adding a mere five runs to his overnight score of 49, fell early in the innings. Australia capitalized on this breakthrough, swiftly dismissing India's middle and lower order within the first session of play.

With this triumph, Australia became the first team to claim victory in all major ICC tournaments. Their earlier achievements include winning the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015, as well as back-to-back victories in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009. Australia had also put an end to their T20 World Cup title drought in the 2021 edition held in the United Arab Emirates, where they defeated New Zealand in the final under the captaincy of Aaron Finch.

In contrast, India suffered their fourth defeat in an ICC final since their last title win at the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. They had previously finished as runners-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, and the previous edition of the World Test Championship in 2021, where they were edged out by New Zealand. Looking ahead, Australia is scheduled to participate in the Ashes series in England starting from June 16. Meanwhile, India will enjoy a rare one-month break before embarking on an all-format tour to the West Indies, commencing on July 12.