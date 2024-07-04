Advertisement
Team India Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi For Breakfast To Celebrate T20 World Cup Title Win

The Indian cricket team met PM Narendra Modi for breakfast, celebrating their T20 World Cup win. PM Modi and the Indian cricket team shared laughs while reminiscing about the WC campaign.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Team India Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi For Breakfast To Celebrate T20 World Cup Title Win

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breakfast at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, on Thursday. During the hour-long meeting, PM Modi congratulated the T20 World Cup-winning team. The team arrived at No. 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 11 am IST, after receiving a rousing reception at ITC Maurya. Captain Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli were seen cutting a special cake prepared by the hotel chef. PM Modi encouraged the team to continue their winning streak, expressing confidence that the T20 World Cup victory in Barbados would motivate them in future tournaments.

In a video, PM Modi and the Indian cricket team shared laughs while reminiscing about the World Cup campaign. Head coach Rahul Dravid spoke as the players sat with the Prime Minister. PM Modi smiled throughout the video, enjoying the players' anecdotes. Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya also spoke during the meeting.

After leaving the Prime Minister's residence, the team headed back to the New Delhi airport to depart for Mumbai, where an open-top bus parade awaits them.

The team wore customised India jerseys with 'Champions' written on them for the meeting with PM Modi. PM Modi hosted the players for a special breakfast, listening to their experiences from the World Cup campaign in the USA and the Caribbean. India defeated South Africa in the final on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to win their second T20 World Cup crown.

India's T20 World Cup heroes received a rousing reception upon their return home on Thursday. The team, support staff, and around 20 media members arrived at the New Delhi airport on a special charter plane arranged by the BCCI. Secretary Jay Shah also traveled with the team on the Air India plane. The BCCI arranged the chartered plane to bring home the World Cup heroes stranded for three days in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl.

