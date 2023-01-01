Team India Review Meeting: BCCI takes 3 BIG decisions - Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday convened the review meeting of Team India (Senior Men) in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by BCCI President Mr Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah, Indian Captain Mr Rohit Sharma, Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket (NCA) Mr VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Mr Chetan Sharma.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Key recommendations –

The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.