topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
TEAM INDIA REVIEW MEETING

Team India Review Meeting: BCCI takes 3 BIG decisions - Check Details

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Team India Review Meeting: BCCI takes 3 BIG decisions - Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday convened the review meeting of Team India (Senior Men) in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by BCCI President Mr Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah, Indian Captain Mr Rohit Sharma, Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket (NCA) Mr VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Mr Chetan Sharma.

Also Read: Meet Rishabh Pant's Family: From gorgeous girlfriend Isha Negi to loving sister, here are loved ones of Indian cricketer

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Key recommendations –

The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.

Live Tv

Team India Review MeetingTeam India Review Meeting news updateTeam India Review Meeting newsTeam India Review Meeting updateBCCIBCCI news updateBCCI newsBCCI updateRohit SharmaRohit Sharma news updateRohit sharma newsRohit Sharma update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896