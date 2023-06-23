BREAKING: Team India’s Squads For West Indies Tests And ODI Series Announced

BCCI's Men's Selection Committee has revealed India's squad for the upcoming Test series and ODI matches against the West Indies. The highly anticipated series will feature a two-match Test series followed by three ODIs. The Indian team is also set to play five T20Is, with the squad for that format set to be announced at a later date.

In a surprising move, Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain for both the Test and ODI squads. Sharma, known for his exceptional batting skills and leadership qualities, will lead the team in their quest for victory in the Caribbean.

The Test squad includes some notable names, with Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and the legendary Virat Kohli joining forces to strengthen India's batting lineup. Young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal is also in the squad while Ajinkya Rahane will be serving as the vice-captain. The wicket-keeping duties will be shared between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan, both of whom have showcased their skills behind the stumps in recent matches.

India's bowling department will be led by the experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Their spin prowess, coupled with the talents of Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini, is expected to pose a significant challenge to the West Indies batsmen.

In the ODI squad, Rohit Sharma will once again take charge as the captain. Alongside him, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and the ever-reliable Virat Kohli will form the backbone of India's batting lineup. The squad also sees the inclusion of exciting young talents such as Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who will showcase their skills in the limited-overs format.

The team's vice-captain in the ODIs will be the dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, known for his explosive batting and ability to contribute with the ball. The wicket-keeping duties will be shared between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, providing flexibility and depth to the squad.



India's bowling attack in the ODI series will be spearheaded by Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja. They will be supported by the spin duo of Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav. The fast-bowling department will feature the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar, who will strive to provide breakthroughs during crucial moments.

The announcement of the Test and ODI squads has generated considerable excitement among cricket enthusiasts. Fans are eager to witness the battles between these two formidable teams and witness the performance of the Indian players in the challenging conditions of the West Indies.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is expected to announce the T20I squad in the coming weeks, completing the lineup for India's tour of the West Indies. With a talented pool of players at their disposal, the Indian team will aim to deliver exceptional performances across all formats and make a statement on the international stage.

The Test series will commence on [date], followed by the ODI series scheduled to start on [date]. Cricket fans around the world eagerly anticipate these thrilling encounters, which promise to deliver intense competition and memorable moments in the cricketing world.

India's TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.