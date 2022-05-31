The two-month long IPL 2022 has just culminated with Gujarat Titans emerging as the new champions in their debut season. But barely a week after the IPL 2022 final, Team India will be back on the road beginning with a five-match T20 series against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa.

Indian cricket team will be taking part in a long list of bilateral series with KL Rahul leading the side against SA first. Regular Team India captain will be heading straight to England for the one-off Test from July 1 along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma’s side will also feature in the Asia Cup 2022 and in series against England, Ireland, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Australia and then take part in T20 World Cup 2022 down under.

Team India’s cricket schedule up to the T20 World Cup 2022…

India vs South Africa – June (5 T20Is)

India tour of Ireland – June (2 T20Is)

India tour of England – June -July (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India tour of West Indies – July/August (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

India tour of Sri Lanka – August (2 T20Is)

Asia Cup 2022 – August / September

India vs Australia – September (3 T20Is)

T20 World Cup 2022 – October /November

Team India are set to play close to 25 T20I games in the build to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as the Men-in-Blue step into a packed international calendar with a host of assignments. Firstly, India return to international cricket after the IPL with a five-match T20I series against South Africa, with KL Rahul set to lead a second string side at home – hoping to create a new world record with a 13th successive T20 win in the first game on June 9.

Rohit Sharma and the rest of the side are set to travel to England and prepare for their series against England. The tour comprises of three warm up games, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and a postponed 5th Test from last year.