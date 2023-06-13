Team India Schedule For West Indies Tour Announced, Trinidad To Host Landmark 100th Test Between Two Sides

The Indian cricket team will get a break for almost a month following their loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on Sunday before embarking on a month-long tour of the West Indies for Tests, ODIs and T20I matches. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday officially announced the schedule for India’s tour of the Caribbean, set to happen from July 12 to August 13, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

India last toured West Indies for an all-format tour in 2019, winning the series in all formats. They also made a white-ball-only trip last year, emerging victorious in both those series as well.

India’s tour of the West Indies starts with two Tests, which will kickstart the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen`s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

The Test Series is followed by the three-game ODI Series, with the first two matches at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and will be the first ODI involving West Indies at the venue.

The T20I series will commence at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 3, followed by the second and third T20Is at the Guyana National Stadium on August 6 and 8. The series will end at Lauderhill, Florida, USA with the fourth and fifth T20Is on August 12 and 13 to be hosted by Broward County Cricket Stadium.

“We also look forward to hosting India in the white-ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” concluded Grave.

