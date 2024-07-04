Team India Sports Special 'Champions' Jersey To Meet PM Narendra Modi, Sanju Samson Shares Pic On Instagram

India's T20 World Cup-winning cricketers wore a special 'champions' jersey to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The jersey, in orange and blue with 'Champions' written in the center, was designed specifically for this meeting. It was similar to the jersey worn during the World Cup in the USA and Caribbean, with the only change being the 'champions' label. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who didn't play in the tournament but was part of the 15-member team, shared a first look at the special jersey on social media. The players left the ITC Maurya Hotel in these jerseys to meet PM Modi. Only the cricketers, coaches, and top BCCI officials went to meet the PM, while family members stayed at the hotel.

The team, led by Rohit Sharma, arrived in New Delhi early Thursday after being stuck in the Caribbean islands following their win against South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29 in Barbados. Hurricane Beryl had caused a two-day shutdown of the island, delaying their departure. Once the airport reopened, the BCCI arranged a special charter flight for the 70-member Indian contingent, including players, coaches, families, board officials, and sports journalists.

Hundreds of fans, holding congratulatory placards and waving the national flag, waited outside the airport despite bad weather. The heavy security presence didn't dampen their spirits as they cheered for star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.

Two buses were ready to take the players to ITC Maurya Sheraton, where they were welcomed with dhol and traditional Bhangra dancers. Players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant danced with the performers, creating memorable moments. Security personnel also enjoyed the celebration as players greeted everyone and then moved to their rooms after cutting a celebratory cake.

Amid the media frenzy, the team soon left to meet Prime Minister Modi. Despite their busy schedule and fatigue, they acknowledged the waiting fans with waves and smiles. Suryakumar Yadav, who made a match-winning catch in the final, was the most animated. Rishabh Pant, who had just returned to international cricket after a serious car accident, saluted the crowd, while pacer Mohammed Siraj blew kisses.

India ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy on Saturday, overcoming South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling contest to win the T20 World Cup for the second time. Player of the match Virat Kohli smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8 to lift the trophy they had last won in 2013. Rohit Sharma raised the trophy for the fans before boarding the bus, and Virat Kohli gave a thumbs up to acknowledge their support.