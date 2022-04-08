Team India to play two more T20s on England tour, check schedule HERE

The Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma will play 2 T20 practice matches on the England tour 2022. India will face Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1 and 3, respectively.

Both the practice games will be played at the Incora County Ground, England.

India will play the final Test match against England which was pending due to Covid-19 fears last year, starting July 1. They will also play England in a 3-match T20I series which will begin on July 7, at the Ageas Bowl. The tour will then move to ODI leg where India will play matches.

However, the Derbyshire and Northamptonshire matches will clash with the Test match. The selectors will have to pick two different teams for each game. After that, India are also scheduled to play two T20Is in the last week of July.

The fifth and final Test match of the series was cancelled last year to detection of a Covid-19 case in the camp.

The BCCI and ECB took a mutual decision to schedule the Test later after the Indian team refused to play the match against England.

Team India currently lead the five match series 2-1 and will look to seal the deal.

Rescheduled Test Match

July 1 to July 5, Edgbaston

T20 Warm-up matches

Derbyshire XI v India XI Incora County Ground, Derby – July 1

Northamptonshire XI v India XI County Ground, Northampton – July 3

T20I Series

1st T20I: July 7, The Ageas Bowl

2nd T20I: July 9, Edgbaston

3rd T20I: July 10, Trent Bridge

ODI Series

1st ODI: July 12, The Oval

2nd ODI: July 14, Lord’s

3rd ODI: July 17, Old Trafford