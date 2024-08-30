Advertisement
'Team India Will Come To Pakistan For Champions Trophy...', Rashid Latif Makes Huge Statement After Jay Shah Became ICC President

Jay Shah’s appointment as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), set to take effect from December 1, 2024, has been met with mixed reactions.

Aug 30, 2024
Cricket enthusiasts across the globe are abuzz with excitement as Pakistan prepares to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This will mark the country’s first major ICC event since the 1996 Cricket World Cup, a milestone eagerly awaited by fans. However, recent developments have stirred a fresh wave of speculation regarding India’s participation in the tournament, especially following Jay Shah’s unopposed election as the new ICC Chairman.

Jay Shah’s ICC Chairmanship: A New Dawn for Cricket?

Jay Shah’s appointment as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), set to take effect from December 1, 2024, has been met with mixed reactions. The election, which saw Shah elected unopposed, has raised eyebrows within cricketing circles. Traditionally, such appointments have had significant implications for international fixtures, particularly when it comes to India-Pakistan relations.

In a recent appearance on the 'Caught Behind' YouTube channel, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif offered a surprising perspective. “If Jay Shah has been elected unopposed, it signifies that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also given its nod of approval,” Latif stated. “I believe there is a 50% chance that India will indeed travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.”

The PCB's Support and the Anticipated Implications

Latif’s comments highlight a potentially game-changing development. The support from the PCB for Shah’s candidacy suggests a level of diplomatic accord between the two cricket boards that could pave the way for smoother negotiations regarding venue choices. Shah’s tenure at the helm of the ICC might well become a pivotal factor in bridging the cricketing divide between India and Pakistan.

Latif praised Shah’s contributions thus far, noting, “Jay Shah’s work has been notably beneficial for cricket, both for the BCCI and ICC.” This sentiment underscores a belief that Shah’s leadership could foster a more cooperative environment, possibly influencing decisions that could lead to the historic return of bilateral cricket between the two nations.

The Historical Context: A Drought in Hosting

Pakistan's cricketing landscape has been somewhat barren in terms of hosting major ICC events since the 1996 Cricket World Cup, which they co-hosted with India. The 2023 Asia Cup was the most recent significant tournament held in Pakistan, but Indian teams did not participate due to political and security concerns. The last time India set foot on Pakistani soil for a cricket match was the 2008 Asia Cup.

The anticipation surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy is not just about cricketing competition but also about a symbolic return to normalcy in the sport’s diplomatic landscape. Matches between India and Pakistan are known for their high-octane drama and massive viewership, making the prospect of such a clash in Pakistan a tantalizing one for fans.

