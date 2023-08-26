In a stern warning to the Indian cricket team, legendary all-rounder and former captain Kapil Dev has stressed the importance of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer receiving adequate game-time in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Their successful return from respective injuries is pivotal not only for their careers but also for India's prospects in the impending World Cup, slated to commence in October. In this article, we delve into Kapil Dev's statements and their significance for the Indian cricket team.

KL Rahul has started the wicket-keeping practice. [Star Sports]



- Great news for India...!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RINUaZxHAP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2023

A Crucial Test for Injured Stars

Kapil Dev emphasized the urgency of giving injured players, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, sufficient opportunities to regain their form and rhythm. He voiced concerns that neglecting their playing time could potentially jeopardize the team's performance in the looming World Cup.

Kapil's Concerns Echo Loud

The former World Cup-winning captain questioned the team's strategy, stating, "Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close, but you still haven’t given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer." Kapil's poignant words underline the gravity of the situation.

Fit or Out

Kapil Dev's message was clear: talent alone won't suffice if players are not fit. He stressed that India must select the best and fittest team for the impending World Cup. He noted, "There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away."

Asia Cup as the Perfect Stage

Kapil Dev sees the Asia Cup as an ideal platform for the returnees to prove their fitness and form. He encouraged them to express themselves on the field and seize this opportunity. He cautioned that any uncertainties surrounding their readiness shouldn't be tolerated.

Selectors' Dilemma

Kapil Dev empathized with the selectors, acknowledging the tough decisions they must make. He added, "If you do not give them a chance, it will be unfair to not just the players but also the selectors." His insights underscore the complex task of balancing talent with fitness.

Injury Status

Shreyas Iyer has received a clean bill of health from the management, while KL Rahul has encountered a minor niggle. As things stand, Rahul is expected to be available for the Asia Cup from the second match onwards. However, should Rahul's condition worsen, the talented Sanju Samson stands ready to fill his shoes as a standby player.