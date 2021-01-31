Team India's 'hardwork' and 'teamwork' in Australia was inspirational: PM Narendra Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian cricket team for their historic win against Australia earlier this month. The Prime Minister during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' took a moment to appreciate the "hardwork" and "teamwork" displayed by the team in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series.

"Good news came from the cricket pitch this month. Despite the initial difficulties, the Indian cricket team completed a brilliant turnaround and won the series. The hardwork and teamwork displayed by our players was really inspirational," the Prime Minister said during his address.

इस महीने, क्रिकेट पिच से भी बहुत अच्छी खबर मिली | हमारी क्रिकेट टीम ने शुरुआती दिक्कतों के बाद, शानदार वापसी करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सीरीज जीती | हमारे खिलाड़ियों का hard work और teamwork प्रेरित करने वाला है : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the BCCI thanked the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation and said that the team "will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high".

Ajinkya Rahane and company earlier this month scripted history as they defeated Australia at the Gabba, to seal the four-match series 2-1. India kicked-off the series on a disappointing note, as the boys endured an eight-wicket defeat in the opening encounter in Adelaide, which included the team getting bundled up at 36/9 in the second innings.

Soon after the loss, India regular skipper Virat Kohli also left the squad for his praternity leave, but leading the side from the front Rahane scored a brilliant ton to help India bounce back in the following contest in Melbourne.

With the Indian unit struggling against injuries, a second-string Indian unit was fielded in the fourth and final encounter of the series. Despite the difficult circumstances, the inexperienced Indian unit emerged victorious and helped India complete an epic series win.