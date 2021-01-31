हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Australia

Team India's 'hardwork' and 'teamwork' in Australia was inspirational: PM Narendra Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' took a moment to appreciate the "hardwork" and "teamwork" displayed by Team India in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series, which Ajinkya Rahane & co. won 2-1. 

Team India&#039;s &#039;hardwork&#039; and &#039;teamwork&#039; in Australia was inspirational: PM Narendra Modi on &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039;
PM Narendra Modi lauded Team India for their historic series win against Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian cricket team for their historic win against Australia earlier this month. The Prime Minister during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' took a moment to appreciate the "hardwork" and "teamwork" displayed by the team in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series. 

"Good news came from the cricket pitch this month. Despite the initial difficulties, the Indian cricket team completed a brilliant turnaround and won the series. The hardwork and teamwork displayed by our players was really inspirational," the Prime Minister said during his address. 

Meanwhile, the BCCI thanked the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation and said that the team "will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high".

Ajinkya Rahane and company earlier this month scripted history as they defeated Australia at the Gabba, to seal the four-match series 2-1. India kicked-off the series on a disappointing note, as the boys endured an eight-wicket defeat in the opening encounter in Adelaide, which included the team getting bundled up at 36/9 in the second innings. 

Soon after the loss, India regular skipper Virat Kohli also left the squad for his praternity leave, but leading the side from the front Rahane scored a brilliant ton to help India bounce back in the following contest in Melbourne. 

With the Indian unit struggling against injuries, a second-string Indian unit was fielded in the fourth and final encounter of the series. Despite the difficult circumstances, the inexperienced Indian unit emerged victorious and helped India complete an epic series win.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs AustraliaMann Ki BaatNarendra Modi
Next
Story

BCCI looking to get players vaccinated, UAE not a back-up option for IPL 2021
  • 1,07,46,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M11S

Badi Bahas: Will a call end 67 days of fighting?