Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752244
NewsCricket
TEAM INDIA'S NEXT HEAD COACH

Team India's Next Head Coach: AB de Villiers Says THIS About Replacing Rahul Dravid

At 40, the South African great possesses a unique perspective, one that could prove invaluable for both budding talents and seasoned campaigners alike.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Team India's Next Head Coach: AB de Villiers Says THIS About Replacing Rahul Dravid

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the appointment of India's next head coach, a familiar name has emerged amidst the speculations – AB de Villiers. The former South African batting maverick, known for his explosive stroke play and game-changing abilities, has shared his thoughts on the prospect of taking over the reins from the outgoing Rahul Dravid. In a candid interview, de Villiers acknowledged the allure of coaching while also expressing reservations about the demanding nature of the role. "I absolutely have no idea. I do think I'll enjoy coaching," he admitted, hinting at a potential future in the dugout.

Also Read: From Love at First Sight in a Nightclub to Breakup Rumors: Timeline of Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's Love Life - In Pics

The Thrill of Mentorship

For a player who has etched his name in cricketing folklore, the idea of imparting wisdom and guiding the next generation holds an undeniable appeal. "There are elements of a coaching job that I'll enjoy a lot," de Villiers explained, drawing from his wealth of experience spanning nearly two decades at the highest level.

At 40, the South African great possesses a unique perspective, one that could prove invaluable for both budding talents and seasoned campaigners alike. "The maturity that I've got now, looking back, a lot of things look a lot clearer when I look back at my career. So those kinds of learnings could be valuable for some younger players, even some senior players," he elaborated.

The Coaching Conundrum

However, de Villiers also recognized the challenges that accompany the role of a head coach, particularly for a team as illustrious as India. "I think there are certain elements I won't enjoy as much, which I will have to learn," he admitted, acknowledging the steep learning curve that lies ahead.

While the prospect of coaching excites him, de Villiers remains uncertain about taking up the mantle of India's head coach in the immediate future. "As a full-time head coach, that's not something that comes to mind as of yet. It's not something that really appeals to me now," he clarified.

The Door Remains Ajar

Nonetheless, the versatile cricketer has left the door open for future opportunities, emphasizing his willingness to adapt and grow. "With time, anything is possible, and I can think on my feet and learn as I move on," de Villiers stated, revealing his trademark adaptability and hunger for knowledge.

Despite his reservations about the head coach role, de Villiers expressed a keen interest in working with players and teams in a mentorship capacity. "I would love to work with some players and some teams in that regard," he affirmed, hinting at the possibility of taking on advisory or consultancy roles.

The BCCI's Meticulous Search

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) embarks on its meticulous search for Dravid's successor, de Villiers' comments have added an intriguing dynamic to the proceedings. With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game, the South African legend could potentially bring a fresh perspective to the Indian dressing room.

However, as BCCI secretary Jay Shah clarified, the board is focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. The priority lies in finding a coach with an in-depth knowledge of the domestic cricket framework, someone capable of elevating Team India to new heights.

TAGS

Team India's Next Head CoachIndia's Next Head CoachAB de VilliersRahul DravidIndia's next head coachAB de Villiers head coachRahul Dravid replacementSouth African cricketer coaching Indiaformer batting star India coachcricket legend mentoring young talentsIndian cricket's future leadershipTeam India coaching speculationde Villiers on coaching challengesAB's thoughts on guiding senior playerscricketing maverick's insightsgame-changing mentorexplosive stroke-maker's wisdombatting maestro's coaching prospectsAB de Villiers on BCCI's searchIndian cricket's meticulous processdomestic structure knowledge for coachelevating team India to new heightsin-depth understanding of Indian cricketBCCI's head coach criteriarising through ranks for coaching roleJay Shah on coaching appointmentIndian cricket's fresh perspectivede Villiers on coaching reservationsSouth African great's adaptabilitymentorship opportunities for ABdoor open for future coachingcricketing f
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP murder mystery deepens
DNA Video
DNA: New twist in Smriti-Rahul war!
DNA Video
DNA: How did Shahrukh Khan get heat stroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Making Form 17C Data Public Will Cause Confusion, says EC
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Jagannath 'Ratna Bhandar' controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP found dead in Kolkata
DNA Video
DNA: Heat wave alert in Himachal Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Is the desert about to disappear!
DNA Video
DNA: Singapore Airlines tragedy- What's in-flight turbulence?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Hena Shahab Of Bihar?