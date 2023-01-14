Team India's Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul likely to be rested - Check 

Rohit Sharma-led Team India took the all-important 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. This is the year of the ICC ODI World Cup and it is crucial for Indian cricket that the side uses all the matches that they have in hand in order to form a quality side for the mega event which will take place in India later this year. India are playing a new side in the T20I series but many cricketers overlap in the Test and ODI squads. India are set to play a crucial Test series against Australia at home and thus could rest key players from the dead rubber.

In all possibilities, India would look to test their bench strength as they now have the series in the pocket. There was a lot of talk about Ishan Kishan being dropped after smashing the fastest ODI double-century ever, he is in line to replace Shubman Gill. Mohammad Shami could be rested and Arshdeep is likely to replace him.

The replacement of Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul with Suryakumar Yadav is the other anticipated alteration. If Kishan is out, Rahul might get the axe. The remaining members of the team are unchanged, with Rohit Sharma starting at No. 1 and Virat Kohli moving up to No. 3. The only specialist spinner expected to play is Kuldeep Yadav. The two all-rounders in the starting XI would be Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami would be the three pacers.

“There are 3 ODIs coming up against New Zealand as well, so we need to keep the guys fresh. We’ve got a long season now and we need to keep everything in mind. If needed, we’ll make some changes,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation after the second ODI at Kolkata. The NZ series starts with the opening ODI on January 18.

IND VS SL 3rd ODI match playing XI

India (IND) probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar /Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernanado, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage/Maheesh Theekshana, Chamaika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana