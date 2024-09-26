As the Indian cricket team prepares for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, all eyes are on whether the team will make any adjustments to their winning combination. India, having comfortably beaten Bangladesh in the first Test at Chennai, is looking to secure a clean sweep and strengthen their position in the World Test Championship. However, with the pitch at Green Park expected to be drastically different from the one in Chennai, the team might be inclined to tweak their lineup.

Also Read: IPL 2025 Mega Auction Probable Retention Rules - In Pics

Kanpur’s Spin-Friendly Surface: A Case for Changes?

The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is known for its slow, low surface, which could tempt the Indian team management to reconsider their playing XI. Unlike Chennai’s more balanced pitch, Kanpur's wicket traditionally favors spinners, and with two quality spinners in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav warming the bench, this could be their moment to shine.

India might look to play three specialist spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav likely to get a nod. Sanjay Manjrekar, a seasoned cricket analyst, has suggested that India should include Kuldeep to add variety to their bowling attack. With Kuldeep's unorthodox left-arm wrist spin, his inclusion could complement Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm orthodox and Ravichandran Ashwin's off-spin, providing India with a balanced spin-heavy attack.

A Seam Bowling Shuffle: Siraj or Akash Deep to Make Way?

If India opts to bring in a third spinner, one of the fast bowlers will likely be dropped. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were effective in Chennai, but with spin expected to dominate in Kanpur, the team management might have to sacrifice one of them. Siraj’s ability to reverse swing the old ball on a slow pitch might give him an edge over Akash Deep, whose pace was a crucial factor in Chennai’s lively wicket but might not be as effective here.

Kuldeep Yadav: Time for a Comeback?

Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion from the first Test raised eyebrows, especially since the Chennai pitch began turning from Day 2 onward. Manjrekar, in a recent discussion on ESPNcricinfo, emphasized that Kuldeep’s skills are suited for these conditions. “Don’t drop a spinner like Kuldeep easily,” he remarked, underscoring the need for variety in India’s spin attack. Kuldeep last played a Test against England in March 2024 and could be eager to make his mark in this crucial encounter.

If included, Kuldeep would join Ashwin and Jadeja, both of whom were outstanding in the first Test. Ashwin, India’s lead spinner, has a remarkable record at home, and Jadeja's all-around abilities continue to be a critical asset. Kuldeep’s wrist-spin could prove to be the X-factor, especially on a pitch that will likely offer significant turn as the match progresses.

Batting Line-up: Stability Over Experimentation

India’s top order is expected to remain unchanged, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in tremendous form, will open alongside Rohit. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are set to retain their spots, providing a stable and experienced middle order.

Rishabh Pant, as the wicketkeeper-batsman, offers aggression down the order and is crucial for India’s balance. Pant’s ability to counterattack, especially against spinners, will be vital on a turning Kanpur track.

Predicted Playing XI for India in Kanpur