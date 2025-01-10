As India prepares for a crucial set of white-ball fixtures against England in early 2025, the excitement is palpable. The upcoming three-match ODI series from February 6-12 and the five-match T20I series starting January 22 in Kolkata present a unique opportunity for the Men in Blue to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. With key players returning, others potentially making their mark, and a few absentees, India’s squad for the series has sparked much anticipation.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumors With Wife Dhanashree Verma, 'I Am Grateful To All My Fans...'



ODI Series: A Critical Pre-Champions Trophy Assignment



India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against England promises to be a mix of familiar faces and a few tactical changes. This series holds significant importance, as it marks India’s first ODI assignment since their World Cup campaign and is the final tune-up before the 2025 Champions Trophy.



Key Players Returning



Shreyas Iyer's return is a highlight for the Indian team. His absence from the World Cup squad due to injury left a gap in India’s middle order, but his recovery ensures a much-needed reinforcement. KL Rahul’s consistency as a top-order batsman and wicketkeeper continues to make him indispensable in India's plans for the England series and beyond.



Absences and Changes



While the core of India’s 2023 World Cup squad is likely to remain intact for the England series, there are notable absences. Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier pacer, is expected to be rested to manage his workload ahead of the Champions Trophy. His absence could pave the way for Prasidh Krishna, who was part of the World Cup squad, to take on a more prominent role. Similarly, Mohammed Siraj, after a taxing series in Australia, could also be rested, with Harshit Rana possibly filling in.



All-Rounders and Spin-Bowling Strategy



Hardik Pandya continues to be India’s MVP in white-ball cricket, and his all-round abilities will be crucial against England. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, both left-arm spinners, are expected to form the spin-bowling contingent alongside Kuldeep Yadav. However, only one of Jadeja or Axar might feature in the playing XI to maintain balance.



The potential absence of Kuldeep Yadav due to fitness concerns opens the door for Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy as backup options. With India prioritizing both batting depth and bowling variety, it is clear that the ODI squad will be selected to offer flexibility and cover across all departments.



T20I Series: A Chance for New Faces to Shine



The T20I series against England offers an entirely different challenge, with the format demanding explosive performances. India’s probable squad features a mix of established stars and exciting new faces, reflecting the team’s rich depth in talent.



Fresh Faces in the Mix



With several senior players expected to take a break after the Test series in Australia, new names have the chance to stake their claim. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh could provide the fresh energy India needs in the T20 format, all while showcasing their talent on the big stage. Suryakumar Yadav, likely to captain the side, will be expected to lead by example, especially with his dynamic batting style that has made him one of the most sought-after T20 players globally.



Key Players in the Spotlight



Axar Patel and Riyan Parag offer balance with their spin-bowling and batting abilities. Sanju Samson, who has a proven track record in T20Is, will be expected to lead behind the stumps, while also contributing with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been India's standout wrist-spinner, will also be crucial in the T20I series, providing variety to the bowling attack alongside other spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy.



The Role of Pacers and All-Rounders



Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, both known for their sharp pace and death-over skills, will likely play pivotal roles in the T20I series. Alongside them, Harshit Rana could get an opportunity to make his mark at the highest level. Ramandeep Singh, a promising all-rounder, could also be included to provide that extra layer of depth in the batting and bowling departments.



India's Likely Squad for England ODI Series

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami

India's Probable Squad for England T20I Series

Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy