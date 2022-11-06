Team India's Road to Semi-Finals of T20 World Cup 2022: From Kohli's emotional knock against PAK to inspirational victory over BAN

Rohit Sharma's Team India qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after topping Group 2 with four wins in five matches of the Super 12 stage. India won against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe while facing defeat against South Africa. Right from the very first match, India's T20 WC campaign got off to a thrilling start as the Men in Blue defeated arch-rival Men in Green on the last ball of the thrilling encounter.

In the second game, they eased past the Netherlands with a win by 56 runs. However, India faced a defeat in their third game where they were defeated by South Africa in a low-scoring thriller. The Proteas won the game by five wickets in the third last ball of the game. India then bounced back with another tough win against Bangladesh where they manage to defend a below-par score in a rain-curtailed game. And in the last game of Super 12, India badly needed a win to secure the top spot in Group 2. The team delivered yet again against Zimbabwe with a 71-run win.

Here's How India performed in their T20 WC 2022 campaign so far -

IND vs PAK - Virat Kohli's Miracle

Former skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 as India pulled off a miracle four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a final over thriller at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Not for the first time - and unlikely to be the last - former skipper Virat Kohli turned back the clock with a brilliant individual knock of 82 from just 53 deliveries that saved the day for India. Kohli came to the crease in the second over when KL Rahul (4) was undone by Naseem Shah (1/23) and things looked forlorn for India when a fired-up Haris Rauf (2/36) reduced them to 31/3 after the batting Powerplay. But Kohli kept his nerve and, just like he has done so many times previously, expertly guided India home in front of a crowd in excess of 90,000 at the MCG in Melbourne.

IND vs NED - Suryakumar Yada arrives

India have posted a target of 180 for Netherlands to chase in their Group 2 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground, after half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Winning the toss and batting first, India lost their opener KL Rahul relatively early. Netherlands bowled with great discipline in the Powerplay, restricting India to a score of 32/1. But skipper Rohit Sharma then opened up his arms, bringing up a half-century. He would soon depart after bringing up his milestone, getting out for a 39-ball 53. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav then upped the aggression, with the former, bringing up consecutive half-centuries in the tournament after his memorable knock against Pakistan. He was well-supported by Yadav, who also played some brilliant shots, bringing up his half-century off the final ball. Kohli scored a 62* off 44, while Yadav finished up with a 25-ball 51*, as India ended their innings at a score of 179/2 in their 20 overs.

IND vs SA - Reality Check

Aiden Markram and David Miller walked South Africa through a tricky run chase in Perth after Arshdeep Singh's early strikes put India back into the game. India got off to a rocky start after opting to bat first with the South Africa quicks enjoying the pace and bounce in Perth. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul pummelled a six apiece early on, Ngidi sent back Rohit with a short ball that hurried up the Indian skipper and found the top edge off the pull. Rahul fell soon after, edging Ngidi to the slip cordon in the same over to depart for nine. Virat Kohli got into groove with a fine drive followed by a flick, both racing away for boundaries, but he fell on the pull too, top edging Lungi Ngidi to Rabada in the deep.

IND vs BAN - KL Rahul the HERO with bat and field

The Super 12 encounter between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday went right down to the wire as Rohit Sharma's men edged out Shakib Al Hasan and Co. by five runs (DLS method). Rahul set the tone for India's innings with some breathtaking shots right from the beginning. He was still going at a run-a-ball but things changed when he hit two sixes and a four off Shoriful Islam in the ninth over of the innings. Rahul reached his fifty after playing 31 deliveries but he got dismissed immediately as he was caught out by Mustafizur Rahman off Shakib Al Hasan. Kohli also carried his rich vein of form forward. He became the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup when he took his 16th run in this innings and also went on to play yet another magnificent 44-ball knock of an unbeaten 64, his third fifty of this tournament.

IND vs ZIM - The Suryakumar Yadav show

Fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul and a fine bowling performance powered India to a massive 71-run win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav played yet another breathtaking knock of 61* from 25 deliveries to guide India to a massive total of 186/5.

He walked in to bat with India at 87/2 in the 12th over of the innings and went on the charge straight away. Yadav smashed six fours and four sixes during his majestic knock even though the other middle-order batters found it tough to get going.