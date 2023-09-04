In a recent revelation, former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir has stirred up excitement and intrigue by announcing his picks for the ICC World Cup 2023 squad. The cricketing world was abuzz with speculation, and Gambhir's choices did not disappoint, featuring a couple of surprising omissions and inclusions. Let's take a closer look at the squad that Gambhir believes can bring glory to India.

Gautam Gambhir drops his 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.



Your views on this squad?



(via Star Sports) pic.twitter.com/E7liPGUpvV — SNS World (@SNSWorldTweets) September 4, 2023

Batting Brilliance: The Top Order

In the specialist batting department, Gambhir has placed his faith in a formidable top order consisting of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. The absence of Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer from his squad raised eyebrows, making it clear that Gambhir values consistency and recent form when it comes to team selection. The explosive Ishan Kishan also secured his spot as the primary wicket-keeper, with Sanju Samson missing out on the opportunity. KL Rahul's inclusion provides flexibility, allowing India to field an additional batter if the situation calls for it.

All-round Excellence: A Balance of Power

In the all-rounders' category, Gambhir has gone with a blend of experience and youth. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya provide the squad with seasoned all-round options, while Washington Sundar's selection demonstrates Gambhir's belief in the youngster's potential. With these versatile players, India's batting and bowling line-up appear well-equipped to tackle any challenge that the World Cup may present.

Spin to Win: The Spin Bowling Arsenal

The spin department will rely on the trio of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav, offering a combination of left-arm and wrist-spin options. This spin trio is capable of bamboozling even the most formidable batting line-ups and turning the tide in India's favour when the pitches start to favour spin.

Pace Power: The Fast Bowling Attack

In the fast bowling department, Gambhir's choices remained fairly predictable, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami forming the core of the pace attack. However, the surprise inclusion of Prasidh Krishna added an unexpected twist to the squad. Krishna, who made a successful comeback from injury against Ireland, seems to have impressed Gambhir with his skill and ability. This decision came at the expense of Shardul Thakur, who did not make the cut.

Gautam Gambhir's ICC World Cup 2023 Squad for India:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Batting: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar

Fast Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Spin Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Gautam Gambhir's bold choices have set the stage for an exciting World Cup campaign for Team India. As the tournament draws nearer, fans and cricket pundits alike will eagerly await the performances of these chosen players, hoping that they can bring the coveted ICC World Cup trophy back home once more.