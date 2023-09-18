The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the squad for the first two One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, set to commence later this month. This is the last ODI Series for Team India ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The series provides Rohit Sharma's side with a tough challenge ahead of a multination tournament.

In a surprising move, KL Rahul has been named as the captain of the Indian cricket team for this series. The squad comprises a mix of experienced campaigners and promising talents, aiming to put up a strong performance against the formidable Australian side.



_ India's squad for the IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against Australia announced _#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2023

Captain KL Rahul Leads the Way

KL Rahul's appointment as the captain comes as a significant development, given the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who has been rested for this series. Rahul, known for his aggressive batting and leadership skills, will have the responsibility of leading the Indian team from the front.

Promising Youngsters and Established Stars

The squad features a blend of both young talents and seasoned players. The opening partnership is set to be a crucial factor in the series, with young guns Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead the charge. Gill, who has shown tremendous potential, will look to cement his place as a permanent fixture at the top of the order.

In the middle order, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav bring a mix of power-hitting and stability. Their performances will be pivotal in setting up competitive totals for India.

The squad also includes all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, providing the team with valuable options both with the bat and ball. The presence of experienced spinners in R. Ashwin and Sundar, along with Jadeja, adds depth to the bowling department.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by the lethal duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, complemented by the promising Mohammed Siraj. Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna have also earned their spots, giving the team a versatile pool of fast bowlers.

Selectors' Thoughts

Speaking about the squad selection, Chief Selector Chetan Sharma stated, "We have chosen a well-balanced squad that includes a mix of youth and experience. KL Rahul has shown great leadership qualities, and we believe he can lead the team effectively. This series against Australia will be a challenging one, and we have picked players who we believe can deliver under pressure."

The Schedule Ahead

India is set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 28, 2023, at a neutral venue. The first two ODIs will be crucial in setting the tone for the series, and all eyes will be on KL Rahul and his team as they aim to make a strong statement.

Final Thoughts

With KL Rahul at the helm and a squad filled with promising young talents and established stars, Indian cricket fans have reasons to be excited. The battle between India and Australia promises to be an intense and closely-watched affair, as both teams look to assert their dominance in the limited-overs format. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide will be eagerly waiting to see how this dynamic Indian team performs in the upcoming series.

Squad for the 1st two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna



Squad for the 3rd & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Australia's Tour of India

Team India is gearing up for an exciting series of One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia in their home turf. The action-packed schedule begins on September 22nd, with the first ODI set to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Cricket enthusiasts around the world can catch the match live as it kicks off at 08:00 GMT or 1:30 PM local time, promising a thrilling showdown between these cricketing giants.

Two days later, on September 24th, the cricketing spectacle moves to the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore for the second ODI. This clash is expected to maintain the high-octane intensity of the series, commencing again at 08:00 GMT or 1:30 PM local time. Fans on both sides of the border eagerly await this encounter, hoping for a thrilling contest that could shape the series' outcome.

The final match of the ODI series will be held on September 27th at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. With the series poised delicately, this encounter promises to be a decisive showdown, and fans can witness the action unfold at the same starting time of 08:00 GMT or 1:30 PM local time. As Team India takes on the formidable Australian squad, cricket aficionados can expect a riveting display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship in this highly anticipated ODI series.