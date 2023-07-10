Team India's Unique Fielding Drill Goes Viral Ahead Of West Indies Test Series - Watch

India's cricket team is gearing up to face the West Indies in a two-match Test series that is scheduled to commence on July 12. Rohit Sharma will lead the team as they embark on their journey in the new World Test Championship against the Caribbean side. As slip-catching has historically been a weakness for India, the team has implemented a unique drill to address this issue ahead of the first Test match at Dominica on July 10. A video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India showcased Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravi Ashwin practising catching a tri-coloured object with three handles, with the goal of catching it by a particular coloured handle.

That's one colourful fielding drill __#TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies _#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/FUtRjyLViI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

The upcoming red-ball series will attract significant attention as India has chosen to omit Cheteshwar Pujara from the middle order. Either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make their Test debut in this series. Unfortunately, Mohammed Shami will not be available in the bowling line-up, and Mohammed Siraj will lead India's bowling attack in the two-match series. Additionally, there is a possibility that debutant Mukesh Kumar will be included in the Test line-up alongside Jaydev Unadkat.

Following the Test series, India will shift their focus to the white-ball format, which holds great importance for the management as they begin selecting players for the 2023 ODI World Cup. India has decided to provide opportunities to promising talents such as Umran Malik and Sanju Samson, who are on the fringes of the ODI team. The series against the West Indies will consist of three ODI matches and five T20Is. In contrast, the West Indies team will be looking to rebuild their squad after being eliminated from the ODI World Cup race for the first time in cricketing history.

Overall, India's cricket team is preparing for an exciting and challenging series against the West Indies. With a renewed focus on slip-catching, the emergence of new talents, and the impending selection for the ODI World Cup, there is much anticipation surrounding the team's performance in both the Test and white-ball formats. On the other hand, the West Indies will aim to regain their former glory and reestablish themselves as a formidable force in international cricket.