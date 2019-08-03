close

Vinod Kambli

Sachin Tendulkar walks down memory lane, shares picture of himself & Vinod Kambli as kids

Image credit:Twitter/@sachin_rt

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane as he posted a childhood picture of him with his friend and former teammate Vinod Kambli from their school days.

Sharing the picture on his official Twitter handle, the master blaster addressed his school friend as "Kamblya" and wrote that he has found the photo of themselves from their childhood days and thought of sharing the same. 

"Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days.Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this," Tendulkar tweeted as he experienced a strong sense of nostalgia.

In reply, Kambli recalled an old memory of him flying a kite after it fell on the middle of the pitch while the two were batting. Subsequently, Tendulkar had seen their coach Ramakant Achrekar coming their way but he did not inform Kambli.  

"This brought back memories, Master!You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn’t tell me and we both know what happened next!" Kambli wrote. 

The former Mumbai players-- who went to Sharadashram Vidyamandir High School on the advice of Achrekar-- shared a historic partnership of 664 runs while playing for their school against St. Xavier's in Harris Shield on February 24, 1988. While Tendulkar contributed an unbeaten 326, Kambli remained not out on 349. 

Vinod KambliSachin tendulkarMumbaiRamakant AchrekarCricket
