PAK vs BAN: Pakistan's quest to secure their first win in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle was thwarted on Sunday as Bangladesh claimed a decisive 10-wicket victory in the series opener at Rawalpindi. This victory was particularly significant for Bangladesh, as it marked their maiden Test win against Pakistan, whether at home or away. With this triumph, Bangladesh now leads the two-match series 1-0, setting up a crucial series decider at the same venue on August 30.

In the aftermath of the match, a video featuring Pakistan captain Shan Masood and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has gone viral, sparking speculation about potential discord within the Pakistan cricket camp. In the footage, Shan is seen standing next to Shaheen during a team huddle when Shaheen abruptly moves Shan's arm off his shoulders. This incident has led to widespread speculation that not everything is harmonious within the Pakistan team. The video surfaced just a day after another clip showed Shan Masood engaged in a heated discussion with head coach Jason Gillespie, further fueling rumors of internal tensions.

When there is no unity!

There is no will!#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/G4m2sjLyyC — Shaharyar Azhar (@azhar_shaharyar) August 25, 2024

Reflecting on the match, Bangladesh's spinners played a pivotal role in their historic win. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan shared seven wickets between them, dismantling Pakistan’s batting lineup on the final day. Mehidy, in particular, was outstanding, taking 4-21, while Shakib contributed significantly with figures of 3-44. Their combined efforts triggered a collapse that saw Pakistan bowled out for just 146 runs in 55.5 overs, leaving Bangladesh with a modest target of 30 runs for victory.

Despite some resistance, particularly from Mohammad Rizwan, who top-scored for Pakistan with a determined 51 that included six boundaries, the home team’s chances looked bleak by lunch. Pakistan were already struggling at 108-6 by the interval. The final session saw Mehidy Hasan Miraz deliver the crucial blows, dismissing Rizwan and trapping last man Mohammad Ali for a duck in successive overs.

Chasing a simple target, Bangladesh’s openers, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, wasted no time. They knocked off the required runs in just 6.3 overs. Zakir sealed the match with a boundary, finishing unbeaten on 15, while Shadman contributed nine runs to the total. Their celebration marked a momentous occasion in Bangladesh cricket history, as their team secured a memorable victory that has sent ripples through the cricketing world.