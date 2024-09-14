Prithi Narayanan who is the wife of India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, came up with a special message ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Test series. The Indians will be facing Bangladesh in the first Test match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai starting September 19. Just ahead of the home series, the BCCI hosted a pre-series camp for the cricketers at the same venue. Ashwin’s wife Prithi took to her social media handle and shared a picture of the veteran off-spinner in India's training jersey on her story. She captioned the post, "Chennai, Test match feelings are coming. Right?"

The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has started training for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. Notably, this will be the first home series for India under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. Earlier, former South Africa bowler Morne Morkel joined the Indian team as their new bowling coach.

“The countdown starts as #TeamIndia begin their preps for an exciting home season,” wrote the BCCI on its ‘X' account.

Bangladesh on the other hand under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shano will be coming to Chennai on September 15. Post the first Test match, both teams will take part in the second Test match which is scheduled to be held at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1.

The upcoming home series are a part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-2025, where the Indian team is standing at the top of the chart. As of now, Rohit Sharma's led team has collected 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh are at fourth place, with 45.83 percentage points. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul reached Chennai on Thursday night.