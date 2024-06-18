MS Dhoni is not only renowned in the cricket world but also globally, as evidenced by FIFA joining the 'Thala for a reason' trend. Ahead of Portugal's opening Euro 2024 match against Czechia, the official FIFA World Cup Instagram account paid tribute to Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Both Dhoni and Ronaldo are legends in their respective sports and have significantly contributed to their national teams' successes. They also share the iconic number 7 on their jerseys.

Fifa's Instagram Post

In a viral post featuring Ronaldo, the Instagram handle mentioned Dhoni indirectly by captioning it "Thala for a reason." Dhoni, known as Thala, is the heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. The phrase "Thala for a reason" is closely associated with Dhoni, who wore the No.7 jersey for CSK in the 2024 IPL season. Dhoni also wore the No.7 jersey during his successful international career from 2004 to 2019.

Dhoni's connection with the number 7 is well known, and his fans frequently celebrate it on social media. Even Google joined the 'Thala for a reason' trend with a tribute to Dhoni. Many brands have also embraced this trend during the IPL season. Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only played in the IPL.

MS Dhoni In IPL 2024

In IPL 2024, there was speculation about Dhoni ending his career. Before the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Dhoni stepped down as CSK's captain, handing the reins to Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK, with seven wins from 14 matches, did not make it to the playoffs, finishing fifth in the 10-team tournament.

While Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, Ronaldo continues to play at 39. He feels fortunate to represent Portugal on the big stage and is making every moment count in what he calls the final chapter of his career.