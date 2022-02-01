‘Thala’ MS Dhoni meets ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram in Chennai ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and ‘Thala’ to millions of his fans sent fans in south India in a tizzy when pictures of the former India captain emerged with National award-winning actor Vikram in Chennai on Monday (January 31). Fans couldn’t keep calm when ‘Thala’ met ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram.

In a photo posted on the official social media account of the Chennai Super Kings fans club, the actor and MS Dhoni can be seen posing together.

Tamil film superstar Vikram, who has starred Bollywood movies too like Raavan. Vikram has always been a Dhoni fan and has met him on a day when the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Mahaan’ was released.

Dhoni is currently in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Dhoni’s CSK have retained Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad apart from Dhoni for the 2022 season and will be taking a purse of Rs 48 crore into the auction.

MS Dhoni is expected to play his last season in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik recalled how Dhoni always remained a big critic of split-captaincy in India, suggesting the concept never works in the country. While Karthik didn’t directly highlight the reason which could’ve led Kohli to quit Test captaincy, the perspective over split-captaincy could’ve been a contributor.

“I remember MS Dhoni saying very clearly that India as a cricketing nation is very hard to have split captaincy. It is unfair for me to answer this question because only Virat knows why he took that decision to step down as captain, and I am sure he has a good reason behind it,” Karthik told news agency ANI.

Sharing his perception of the captain Kohli has been, especially in Tests, Karthik branded the iconic cricketer as one of the best the country has had in the longest format of the game.

“He has led India so well and taken the Test team to a very strong place. As a person who has been part of the team and has played under him, I know the amount of effort he puts in every time he goes out on the field,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)