हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

'That's my Boy': Virender Sehwag pats Rishabh Pant for completing ton with a SIX

Rishabh Pant reached the three-figure mark with a powerful six towards, which reminded many fans of destructive opener batsman Virender Sehwag, who is renowned for reaching the triple digits score with a maximum.

&#039;That&#039;s my Boy&#039;: Virender Sehwag pats Rishabh Pant for completing ton with a SIX
Virender Sehwag congratulates Rishabh Pant for completing third Test ton.

Rishabh Pant once again emerged as the rescue man for India as his ton helped the hosts gain a commanding position in the ongoing Test against England in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old smashed his third Test century, before being dismissed by James Anderson on 101 from 118 deliveries, 

Pant reached the three-figure mark with a powerful six towards, which reminded many fans of destructive opener batsman Virender Sehwag, who is renowned for reaching the triple digits score with a maximum. The former India cricketer, himsef, lauded Pant for his heroic effort and shared a meme on Twitter. 

"Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX. That's my Boy!" Sehwag wrote in his tweet. 

During the course of his innings, Pant river-swept Anderson for a four, when the veteran English cricketer was handed the new ball. Speaking about the shot against Anderson, the 23-year-old after the conclusion of Day 2 said: "You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance. I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy." 

Meanwhile, Pant found great support from all-rounder Washington Sundar, who also completed his third Test half-century before the close of play. The pair added crucial 113-run stand for the seventh wicket before Pant's brilliant innings was brought to an end by Anderson. 

Sundar, however, is still present at the crease and will resume action with Axar Patel on Saturday as India finished Day 2 at 294/7 and have a healthy lead of 89 runs. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandRishabh PantVirender Sehwag
Next
Story

Australia vs New Zealand: Finch, bowlers set up series decider as Aus thrash NZ in fourth T20I

Must Watch

PT15M9S

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee may contest from Tollygunge seat